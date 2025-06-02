MEXICO CITY (The Borowitz Report)—In a move likely to stir controversy, Mexico has officially renamed the Liberty Bell “the TACO Bell,” the Mexican president announced on Monday.

Effective immediately, the landmark will be referred to as the TACO Bell in all Mexican atlases, encyclopedias, and history textbooks, President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

In her announcement, she gave Donald J. Trump “full credit” for the name change.

“Thanks to Donald Trump, when one thinks of America, one no longer thinks of liberty,” she said. “One thinks of TACO.”

