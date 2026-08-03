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Andy Borowitz
5h

Diarrhea 2028

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Mike Gelt's avatar
Mike Gelt
5h

You ever notice how Donald Trump and diarrhea have a lot in common? Think about it. They both show up unexpectedly, create chaos wherever they go, and leave everyone asking, "How long is this going to last?"

And the cleanup is always expensive. One has you buying extra toilet paper; the other has lawyers writing overtime invoices.

The biggest difference? With diarrhea, at least eventually your stomach settles down and life gets back to normal. With Trump, every morning you wake up, check the news, and wonder, "What happened overnight?"

Some people say history repeats itself. In this case, it feels more like a recurring stomach bug.

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