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Andy Borowitz
28m

Happy Monday, TBRers!

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Kathy
21mEdited

CBS 60 Minutes reports that the Rubio/Vance competition has left JD in the dust, and he is crushed. He was planning to sing Nessun Dorma (Nobody Sleeps) at Donald’s birthday gala, which really pissed off Trump

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