Pam Bondi Upstages Todd Blanche Hearings by Releasing Naked Photos of Trump on Epstein’s Island
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Seeking revenge for her abrupt termination in April, on Wednesday former Attorney General Pam Bondi upstaged confirmation hearings for her nominated successor, Todd Blanche, by releasing a trove of naked photos of Donald J. Trump on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.
The photos, showing a nude Trump frolicking in the Caribbean enclave, are “not for the squeamish,” experts warned.
In a brief official statement, Bondi said of the photos, “Oopsy, I guess I forgot to redact these.”
She added that Trump should have expected her to retaliate, noting, “Much like his war against Iran, he didn’t think this through.”
WATCH: Video Reveals Trump’s Sexual Misconduct with Children
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My apologies for creating this visual.
Trump's entire presidency has been "not for the squeamish"