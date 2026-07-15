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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Seeking revenge for her abrupt termination in April, on Wednesday former Attorney General Pam Bondi upstaged confirmation hearings for her nominated successor, Todd Blanche, by releasing a trove of naked photos of Donald J. Trump on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

The photos, showing a nude Trump frolicking in the Caribbean enclave, are “not for the squeamish,” experts warned.

In a brief official statement, Bondi said of the photos, “Oopsy, I guess I forgot to redact these.”

She added that Trump should have expected her to retaliate, noting, “Much like his war against Iran, he didn’t think this through.”

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