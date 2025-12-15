Republicans Finally Unveil Healthcare Plan: ‘Americans Must Move to Canada’
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—After decades of anticipation, on Monday congressional Republicans finally unveiled their healthcare plan, urging all Americans who seek coverage to move to Canada.
“Under this plan, the American people will gain full access to the doctors, hospitals, and medications they deserve,” House Speaker Mike Johnson declared. “They just need to wear lots of layers.”
The proposal drew widespread support from Americans, a majority asserting that they had already considered implementing such a plan since January of this year.
But it sparked a strong pushback from Canadians, who called on Prime Minister Mark Carney to build a wall.
We’re Listening to You!
Help TBR serve you better in 2026! Please answer the following three questions:
… and leave any suggestions in the comments below:
The Borowitz Report is published thanks to the support of readers like you.
However the poll results skew, please just keep doing what you’re been doing!
I liked it much better when it came in emails instead of a podcast .