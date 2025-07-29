The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
36m

I'm very impressed by TBR readers' knack for telling these two douchebags apart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
33m

Lucky Sperm Club! Dumb Demon Semen on the loose!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
149 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture