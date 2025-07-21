U.S. Department of Justice via Getty Images

PALM BEACH (The Borowitz Report)—In a stunning development, a group of fifth graders on a school trip to Mar-a-Lago stumbled upon the Epstein list in one of the club’s public bathrooms, the group’s teacher confirmed on Monday.

“The kids were really surprised to find the list,” said Carol Foyler, who traveled with her summer school students from Daytona Beach. “They wondered how it made it all the way from Pam Bondi’s desk.”

Liam Dorrinson, 11, said that he and his classmates plan to publish the Epstein list in their school’s newspaper, and dismissed concerns that Donald Trump might sue them.

“I wouldn’t do that if I was him,” the fifth grader said. “We also found his taxes.”

