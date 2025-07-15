Daniel Torok/White House

Yesterday’s TBR Sunday Read was a letter by Liberian President Joseph Boakai, offering a response to his meeting last week at the White House with Donald Trump.

In that meeting, which inspired jeering headlines around the world, Trump praised Boakai for his mastery of English—which happens to be the official language of Liberia.

In the letter—which, I should clarify, was written by me and not President Boakai—the Liberian generously offered to teach Trump English.

Within 24 hours of its publication, the letter went viral—with many readers believing it to be authentic.

How many? A sufficient number to impel the fact-checking website Snopes to debunk it.

“Don't fall for claim Liberian president wrote letter offering to teach Trump English,” read the Snopes headline, with the subhead, “Andy Borowitz, who made a career of writing satire, has struck again.”

Not only did readers believe that Bokai wrote the letter—they praised the Liberian for his deft handling of Trump’s embarrassing behavior. "Brilliant!” one reader wrote. “What poise!”

Apparently, I have been keeping the hard-working people at Snopes busy lately. They also had to debunk my reports that Trump was threatening to bomb Norway if he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize, and that Pam Bondi fired a DOJ employee who was caught with a copy of the United States Constitution on his desk.

