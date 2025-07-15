The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
8h

As TBR readers know: everything I write is true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 replies
Barbara Sauvage's avatar
Barbara Sauvage
8h

You’re batting a thousand!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
475 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture