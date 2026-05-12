Trump Furious After JD Vance Covers him with Sheet
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—An awkward scene unfolded at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting after JD Vance covered a seemingly unresponsive Donald J. Trump with a sheet.
His eyes closed and head slumped forward, Trump had been motionless for over seven minutes before Vance gently shrouded him.
“We have lost a great president and a great American,” said Vance, speaking to his colleagues from prepared remarks. “No one can hope to fill his Florsheims, but from this day forward I will strive to—”
“Get away from me!” Trump bellowed as he threw off the sheet. “You’re the bastard who killed the Pope!”
Watch: Heather Cox Richardson on the End of Trump
Richardson’s appearance on my podcast last weekend was the most-watched episode to date. You can watch it here.
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Trump keeps teasing us.
The sheet is kept in Trump’s desk drawer along with the peaked head covering with eye holes, wrapped with a rope.