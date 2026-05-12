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Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
4h

Trump keeps teasing us.

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Douglas Mackay's avatar
Douglas Mackay
4h

The sheet is kept in Trump’s desk drawer along with the peaked head covering with eye holes, wrapped with a rope.

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