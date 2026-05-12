Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—An awkward scene unfolded at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting after JD Vance covered a seemingly unresponsive Donald J. Trump with a sheet.

His eyes closed and head slumped forward, Trump had been motionless for over seven minutes before Vance gently shrouded him.

“We have lost a great president and a great American,” said Vance, speaking to his colleagues from prepared remarks. “No one can hope to fill his Florsheims, but from this day forward I will strive to—”

“Get away from me!” Trump bellowed as he threw off the sheet. “You’re the bastard who killed the Pope!”

Richardson’s appearance on my podcast last weekend was the most-watched episode to date. You can watch it here .

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