Trump refused to comment on the character of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, stating, "I never met him."

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—A visibly shaken Donald J. Trump told reporters on Thursday that the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor set a dangerous precedent of pedophiles facing consequences.

“King Charles released a statement where he said no one is above the law,” he said. “That was a horrible thing to say.”

Calling Andrew’s arrest “disgraceful,” Trump said it had made him “rethink the whole idea of becoming king.”

“If you can be a member of the royal family and still get arrested, what’s the point in having a crown?” he said. “You’re better off just having your own supreme court.”



