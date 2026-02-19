The Borowitz Report

Andy Borowitz
5h

And now this:

MONTECITO, CA—Suddenly resuming contact with his father after a lengthy estrangement, on Thursday Prince Harry asked King Charles if he could have Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s room.

“Megan and I are packed and ready to move in,” he told the King. “Just say the word.”

“It looks like I’m not the black sheep of the family anymore,” he added. “Oh well—I had a good run.”

Speaking to reporters at his home in California, Harry called Andrew’s room “one of the sweetest in Buckingham Palace” and “the perfect place to shoot our next Netflix series.”

Michael Richmond
5h

No one is below the law, and Trump fancies himself to be the law. Well, no one is below Trump -- that is certain.

