The Rape Allegations Against Trump That Pam Bondi Didn't Want to Talk About
The Andy Borowitz Show
Feb 13, 2026
(Warning: This episode contains upsetting content.)
“There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime, everyone knows that,” Pam Bondi shouted during her testimony on Wednesday. But a woman using the pseudonym Katie Johnson has credibly alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and raped by Donald Trump when she was thirteen. I’m j…
