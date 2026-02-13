The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

The Rape Allegations Against Trump That Pam Bondi Didn't Want to Talk About

Andy Borowitz and Kate Manne
Feb 13, 2026
(Warning: This episode contains upsetting content.)

“There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime, everyone knows that,” Pam Bondi shouted during her testimony on Wednesday. But a woman using the pseudonym Katie Johnson has credibly alleged that she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and raped by Donald Trump when she was thirteen. I’m j…

