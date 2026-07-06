The Borowitz Report

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Steve Lang's avatar
Steve Lang
16h

andy, you always say that everything you write is true. but this one is the most true thing you have ever written. and the soundtrack will be martha and the vandellas: dancin’ in the streets.

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145 replies by Andy Borowitz and others
William DeYoung's avatar
William DeYoung
16h

To some degree I agree with “him”. Many people will want to leave their own expression of gratitude on his grave.

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