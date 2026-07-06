Trump Says His Funeral Will Draw Much Bigger Crowd Than Ayatollah’s
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump boasted on Monday that his funeral will draw a “much bigger crowd” than that of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“The so-called Ayatollah, who was a loser and a terrible person, got a pathetic turnout for his funeral,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “My funeral will draw MILLIONS!”
Claiming that “nobody cares” about Khamenei’s funeral, Trump said he expects the turnout at his funeral to set records, noting, “Every day, people say to me, ‘Sir, I can’t wait for that day to come.’”
Over the weekend, Trump’s July 4 festivities in the nation’s capital drew billions of algae.
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andy, you always say that everything you write is true. but this one is the most true thing you have ever written. and the soundtrack will be martha and the vandellas: dancin’ in the streets.
To some degree I agree with “him”. Many people will want to leave their own expression of gratitude on his grave.