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WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Calling the exoskeletons of marine mollusks “the deadliest weapons known to man,” on Tuesday Donald J. Trump signed an executive order banning seashells.

“Now the American people can sleep well at night, knowing that their president has protected them from death by seashell,” Trump told reporters during the Oval Office signing ceremony.

“Obama didn’t do anything about seashells, and neither did Biden,” he said. “I’m the only president who would do this.”

Trump used the ceremony to defend his increasingly unpopular war in the Middle East, declaring, “Iran must never be allowed to have seashells.”

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The White House has put comedians on notice that the telling of unauthorized jokes will result in their being banned by the FCC. Read Karoline Leavitt’s list of officially approved jokes here .

TBR Book Club Pick!

Congratulations to Haley Cohen Gilliland, who has been named a finalist for the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for her book A Flower Traveled in My Blood . You can read my interview with Gilliland here and order her book here . All purchases at TBR Bookshop help support local bookstores (and not Jeff Bezos).

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