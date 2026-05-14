The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
7h

Trump idiotically declares Xi his “friend” as China sends weapons to Iran: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/13/us/politics/china-iran-weapons-trump-xi.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share

Reply
Share
38 replies
Al Gorythm's avatar
Al Gorythm
7h

Donald’s favorite part of the Trump Bible is the Old Testicle, which tells the story of the Immaculate Deception.

Reply
Share
9 replies
208 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture