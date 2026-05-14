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SHANGHAI (The Borowitz Report)—Donald J. Trump accomplished what he called “the main goal” of his trip to China on Thursday by inspecting the printing plant where his $60 Trump Bibles are printed.

Accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said he wanted “to be sure that the Chinese printed the lyrics to ‘God Bless the USA’ right, because those are Jesus’s most important words.”

President Xi praised his American counterpart, telling him, “You have created more Chinese jobs than I have.”

Trump cancelled plans to visit the factory that manufactures gold Trump Mobile phones after learning that it did not exist.

Heather’s appearance on my podcast last weekend was the most-watched episode to date. You can watch it here .

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