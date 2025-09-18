The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Rausch's avatar
Tom Rausch
4h

Your voice is more important than ever Andy. Maybe we will see Colbert and Kimmel showing up on substack?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies
Patti's avatar
Patti
4h

Don’t know about the rest of you Borowitzers, but I woke up this morning and nearly threw up. Thank you, Andy! You are our Commander-in-Chief on the First Felon’s War on Laughter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
576 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture