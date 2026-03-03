Mousse

When the news sucks as badly as it has lately, it’s time to focus on something positive: dogs.

And it’s been awhile since I’ve told you what’s going on with my friends Cookie and Mousse.

For those of you unfamiliar with this saga, I’ll start at the beginning. It’s a feel-good story with a feel-bad beginning.

It start on Election Night, 2024.

Like millions of people around the world, my wife, Olivia, and I watched the election returns with rising horror. Meanwhile, our dog, Cookie, employed a much better strategy, remaining unconscious throughout the shitshow.

Cookie

As we contemplated the oncoming hellscape, Olivia and I weighed our options. Leave the country? Become day-drinkers? Ultimately, she blurted out an idea that seemed like a keeper.

“Maybe we should get another dog,” she said.

This made sense to me. The only respite from the agony of that night was when I turned off the TV and took Cookie for his walk. For a few minutes, at least, the election seemed far away.

The following day, Olivia did some research and found that Cookie was about to have some new siblings. His biological father, Cooper, had just sired a litter of goldendoodles. (Like Elon Musk, Cooper has many offspring; unlike Elon, Cooper is interesting.)

One puppy from that litter joined our family. Her name is Mousse, and we immediately fell in love with her.

When I say “we,” I mean the humans in our family. For Cookie, his baby sister seemed to be an acquired taste. He did, however, acquire a taste for her puppy treats, which he swiped from her and greedily devoured. She, in turn, ate his adult dog food with impunity.

One year since her arrival, Cookie and Mousse are now inseparable. Behold:

Share your favorite pet stories below:

Leave a comment

Angry Audience Fills Senate for Kristi Noem’s Testimony

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald J. Trump’s incoherent outbursts, drooping face, and war with Iran have sparked widespread alarm about his steep mental decline.

As a public service, TBR is offering to assess Trump’s acuity with the following cognitive exam .

In one of the greatest cases of mistaken identity since Donald Trump thought E. Jean Carroll was Marla Maples, House Republicans sent a subpoena to the wrong First Lady.

Instead of Melania Trump, who spent untold hours with the child rapist Jeffrey Epstein, they summoned Hillary Clinton.

They’d soon regret it. See why here .

Leave a comment

Share