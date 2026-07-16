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Andy Borowitz
6h

Be like Jane ♥️

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Lawrence Gottlieb's avatar
Lawrence Gottlieb
6h

More proof positive of Musk's off the charts degeneracy.

What an evil, little schmuck!

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