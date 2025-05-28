The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Guaranteed to Give You Hope

The Andy Borowitz Show
May 28, 2025
At 91, Dr. Jane Goodall is still traveling the planet and working to save it. In this exclusive interview, Jane covers a broad array of topics—including the time the World’s Most Exhausting Man, Elon Musk, attacked her online. (Guess who won?)

NOTE: Subscription revenue will be donated to The Jane Goodall Institute, Jane’s conservation organization.

