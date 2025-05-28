Guaranteed to Give You Hope

At 91, Dr. Jane Goodall is still traveling the planet and working to save it. In this exclusive interview, Jane covers a broad array of topics—including the time the World’s Most Exhausting Man, Elon Musk, attacked her online. (Guess who won?)
NOTE: Subscription revenue will be donated to The Jane Goodall Institute, Jane’s conservation organization.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed