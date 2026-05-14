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Andy Borowitz
10h

Happy Thursday evening, everyone!

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Al Gorythm
9h

Trump’s speech on the two countries shared history including Chinese labor building the transcontinental railway and economic importance of the amount of Chinese restaurants being the largest segment of any ethnic group came across as being carefully crafted on the back of a cocktail napkin as Air Force One taxied up to its final destination.

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