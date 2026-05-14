Andres Martinez Casares/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

BEIJING (The Borowitz Report)—President Xi Jinping’s humiliation of Donald J. Trump peaked on Thursday when the Chinese leader used a joint appearance to read aloud from the Epstein Files.

Standing at a podium barely three feet away from his American counterpart, a stony-faced Xi recited a series of damning allegations about Trump that the DOJ’s redaction team had somehow missed.

While the assembled press listened with rapt attention, Trump appeared oblivious to Xi’s audacious effort to embarrass him.

“He’s a true friend,” Trump later said of Xi. “He said my name many, many times.”

Heather’s appearance on my podcast last weekend was the most-watched episode to date. You can watch it here .

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