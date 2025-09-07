The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
85
105

The Psychiatrist Who Warned About Trump

The Andy Borowitz Show
Sep 07, 2025
∙ Paid
85
105
Share

TBR EXCLUSIVE: In 2017, the psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee warned the world about the danger of Donald Trump’s mental instability—and was proven 100% right. In this must-see interview, she speaks out about Trump’s glaring cognitive deterioration and what must be done to stop him. Plus: the one protest song you need to hear!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture