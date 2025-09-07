The Psychiatrist Who Warned About Trump

TBR EXCLUSIVE: In 2017, the psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee warned the world about the danger of Donald Trump’s mental instability—and was proven 100% right. In this must-see interview, she speaks out about Trump’s glaring cognitive deterioration and what must be done to stop him. Plus: the one protest song you need to hear!
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
