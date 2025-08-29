Playback speed
Trump Just Got Punched in the Face
The Andy Borowitz Show
Aug 29, 2025
∙ Paid
It’s been a horrendous week for our senile wannabe Mussolini. With his poll numbers collapsing, the last thing he needed was a formidable opponent delivering a haymaker straight to his lying pie-hole. Dean Obeidallah joins me to discuss, and to ask a burning question: Is Little Marco getting even littler? Plus: an incredible ICE recruitment song!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
