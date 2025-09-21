We Could All Use Some Robert Reich Right Now
The Andy Borowitz Show
Sep 21, 2025
After this shitshow of a week, it’s time for something uplifting: a conversation with the legendary Robert Reich. Bob just published a remarkable memoir, Coming Up Short, and listening to him gave me hope.
My podcast is usually for paid subscribers only, but I’m making this episode free for all. This week showed just how far the fascist Trump regime will go to silence critics. In light of this, I’m particularly grateful to you for supporting my work.
Love,
Andy
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
