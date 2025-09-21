The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
53
110

We Could All Use Some Robert Reich Right Now

The Andy Borowitz Show
Sep 21, 2025
53
110
Share
Transcript

After this shitshow of a week, it’s time for something uplifting: a conversation with the legendary Robert Reich. Bob just published a remarkable memoir, Coming Up Short, and listening to him gave me hope.

My podcast is usually for paid subscribers only, but I’m making this episode free for all. This week showed just how far the fascist Trump regime will go to silence critics. In light of this, I’m particularly grateful to you for supporting my work.

Love,

Andy

More Podcast Episodes:

Dr. Jane Goodall

Dave Barry

Senator Adam Schiff

E. Jean Carroll

Adam Kinzinger

Mary Trump

Susie Essman

Leave a comment

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture