The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
52
30

Trump’s War on Drugs He Can’t Pronounce

The Andy Borowitz Show
Sep 28, 2025
∙ Paid
52
30
Share

After watching Trump and RFK Jr’s press conference, I needed a painkiller way more powerful than acetaminophen. Instead, I reached out to the brilliant and hilarious Kate Manne to help break down the shitshow. We discussed how the war on Tylenol is part of the war on women, and much more. Plus: Jesse Welles performs an incredible duet with John Fogerty!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture