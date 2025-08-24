The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Nice Try, Ghislaine!

The Andy Borowitz Show
Aug 24, 2025
∙ Paid
147
79
You can’t blame Ghislaine for trying—she does want a pardon, after all. But the only thing Ms. Maxwell’s tapes proved is that sex offenders stick together. She didn’t silence the calls for the Epstein files—or prevent Trump’s downfall. In this special episode, autocracy expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat predicts the brutal reckoning that awaits this senile wannabe …

