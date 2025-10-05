The Borowitz Report

I've Got a Better Way to Choose a President

Oct 05, 2025
I’ve come up with a better way to choose a president—and if we use it, we’ll never wind up with another nightmare like Donald Trump. In this episode, I pitch my idea to TBR fan favorite Dean Obeidallah. Also, Dean and I investigate: what poses a bigger threat to Trump, his dementia or his cankles? Plus: Jesse Welles performs a musical tribute to Tylenol.

