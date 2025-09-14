The Borowitz Report

MAGA’s Worst Nightmare

The Andy Borowitz Show
Sep 14, 2025
If you guessed “the release of the Epstein Files,” you’re wrong. MAGA’s worst nightmare is a liberal comedian who’s a Bible expert: the hilarious John Fugelsang. John reveals what the Christian right gets wrong about Jesus, the man he calls “an inconvenient radical Jew.” Plus: Jesse Welles sings his tribute to the Great Caucasian God.

