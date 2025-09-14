If you guessed “the release of the Epstein Files,” you’re wrong. MAGA’s worst nightmare is a liberal comedian who’s a Bible expert: the hilarious John Fugelsang. John reveals what the Christian right gets wrong about Jesus, the man he calls “an inconvenient radical Jew.” Plus: Jesse Welles sings his tribute to the Great Caucasian God.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed