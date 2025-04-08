Playback speed
Today, These Americans Stood up to Trump

The Andy Borowitz Show
Apr 08, 2025
Transcript

A TBR EXCLUSIVE: In a historic congressional hearing this afternoon, Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Jamie Raskin heard four courageous witnesses call out the malignancy of the Trump DOJ. Sen. Schiff joins me to discuss the hearing—and what every American can do to end our national nightmare. My show is usually a premium feature for paid subscribers only, but since this interview is so important, I’m making it free for everyone. And thanks, as always, for supporting what I do. —Andy

