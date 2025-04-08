Today, These Americans Stood up to Trump

A TBR EXCLUSIVE: In a historic congressional hearing this afternoon,

and Rep. Jamie Raskin heard four courageous witnesses call out the malignancy of the Trump DOJ. Sen. Schiff joins me to discuss the hearing—and what every American can do to end our national nightmare. My show is usually a premium feature for paid subscribers only, but since this interview is so important, I’m making it free for everyone. And thanks, as always, for supporting what I do. —Andy