Trump Sells Mar-a-Lago to Pay E. Jean Carroll

The Andy Borowitz Show
Jun 23, 2025
TBR EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of Trump’s latest pathetic attempt to avoid paying her $100 million, the fabulous E. Jean Carroll shares her secret to beating our senile wannabe king. Plus, she answers TBR Book Club members’ questions about her smash bestselling memoir, Not My Type. Don’t miss the woman who keeps kicking Donald Trump’s ass!

