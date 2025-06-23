Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Trump Sells Mar-a-Lago to Pay E. Jean Carroll
The Andy Borowitz Show
Jun 23, 2025
∙ Paid
TBR EXCLUSIVE: On the eve of Trump’s latest pathetic attempt to avoid paying her $100 million, the fabulous E. Jean Carroll shares her secret to beating our senile wannabe king. Plus, she answers TBR Book Club members’ questions about her smash bestselling memoir, Not My Type. Don’t miss the woman who keeps kicking Donald Trump’s ass!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed