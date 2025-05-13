It's Dave Barry!

I’m delighted to welcome the hilarious Dave Barry to my podcast! At the age of 77, he’s written his first-ever memoir, Class Clown, and it is deeply, deeply funny.
Full disclosure: I’ve known Dave for about 20 years and have performed—if that’s the word for it—with his all-author band, The Rock Bottom Remainders, alongside such luminaries as Stephen King and Amy Tan. Among other vitally important topics, Dave and I discuss whether I was kicked out of the band—and if not, why not?
My podcast is usually for paid subscribers only, but to share the gift of Dave, I’m making this episode free for everybody. And thanks, as always, for your support.
