Share post
Emergency Episode: TACO FELL!

The Andy Borowitz Show
Jun 11, 2025
50
23
Falling on the stairs of Air Force One was just the start of a very bad week for demented Don. His decision to send troops to LA backfired spectacularly, inspiring protests across the country. I speak to the brilliant lawyer, educator, and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa about how each of us can help thwart this senile wannabe king.

Leave a comment

