Emergency Episode: TACO FELL!

Falling on the stairs of Air Force One was just the start of a very bad week for demented Don. His decision to send troops to LA backfired spectacularly, inspiring protests across the country. I speak to the brilliant lawyer, educator, and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa about how each of us can help thwart this senile wannabe king.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
