Let’s Celebrate Trump’s Birthday with a Military Trial

The Andy Borowitz Show
Jun 14, 2025
I’ve recorded this special episode with comedian Dean Obeidallah to entertain you on this day of No Kings protests! We discuss a broad range of topics, including whether Trump has enough soldiers to invade both Los Angeles and Greenland at the same time and what he really thought of “Les Miserables.”

