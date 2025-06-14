Let’s Celebrate Trump’s Birthday with a Military Trial

I’ve recorded this special episode with comedian Dean Obeidallah to entertain you on this day of No Kings protests! We discuss a broad range of topics, including whether Trump has enough soldiers to invade both Los Angeles and Greenland at the same time and what he really thought of “Les Miserables.”
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
