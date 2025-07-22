The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

A Nightmare for Trump That's Even Worse Than Epstein

The Andy Borowitz Show
Jul 22, 2025
If only being on the Epstein list were Trump’s biggest problem. Our senile wannabe dictator has another nightmare on his tiny hands—and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. I reveal all in this special emergency episode with Dean Obeidallah.

