Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
A Nightmare for Trump That's Even Worse Than Epstein
The Andy Borowitz Show
Jul 22, 2025
∙ Paid
If only being on the Epstein list were Trump’s biggest problem. Our senile wannabe dictator has another nightmare on his tiny hands—and there’s nothing he can do to stop it. I reveal all in this special emergency episode with Dean Obeidallah.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.