A Royally Horrible Week for Trump

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
Feb 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Make no mistake: the arrest of fellow Epstein bestie Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was awful news for Trump. But it wasn’t even the worst news he got this week. I pick through the wreckage of his smoldering presidency with TBR favorite, Dean Obeidallah. Plus: an amazing new song by Jesse Welles!

