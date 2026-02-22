Playback speed
A Royally Horrible Week for Trump
The Andy Borowitz Show
Feb 22, 2026
Paid
Make no mistake: the arrest of fellow Epstein bestie Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was awful news for Trump. But it wasn’t even the worst news he got this week. I pick through the wreckage of his smoldering presidency with TBR favorite, Dean Obeidallah. Plus: an amazing new song by Jesse Welles!
