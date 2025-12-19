The Borowitz Report

Will Trump Survive 2026?

Dec 19, 2025
Trump’s speech on Wednesday night revealed a man on his last ankles. He’s in worse condition than the rubble formerly known as the East Wing. Forget about a third term—will Metamucilini last even another year? I break down his dire prospects with TBR favorite, Dean Obeidallah. Plus: Jesse Welles’s hilarious musical tribute to Whiskey Pete Hegseth!

