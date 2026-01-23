Playback speed
The Dunce of Davos
The Andy Borowitz Show
Jan 23, 2026
∙ Paid
At the World Economic Forum, there were rave reviews for the leader of the free world—Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. As for global village idiot Donald Trump, his performance raised an important question: Is he demented, ignorant, or both? I pick over the wreckage with Dean Obeidallah, who knows the difference between Greenland and Iceland. Plus:…
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
