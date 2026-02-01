Playback speed
Joyce Vance Will Give You Hope
The Andy Borowitz Show
Feb 01, 2026
∙ Paid
I was honored to have this conversation with the incredible Joyce Vance, whose book, Giving Up Is Unforgivable: A Manual For Keeping A Democracy, is the first TBR Book Club pick of 2026.
As a lawyer, Joyce follows the evidence—and she sees strong evidence that we can bring Metamucilini’s shitshow of a regime to a crashing halt.
