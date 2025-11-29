Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Put a Fork in Trump
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 29, 2025
∙ Paid
On the White House menu for Thanksgiving? Lame duck. Congressional Republicans are in open rebellion. Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the midnight train to Georgia. And Mike Johnson is praying for The Rapture. Can it get much worse for Trump? Oh yes, it can! Tara Palmeri and I break out the popcorn and discuss the manifold catastrophes besetting the wannabe dictator known as Metamucilini.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tara Palmeri
Writes The Red Letter Subscribe
Recent Episodes