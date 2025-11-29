The Borowitz Report

Put a Fork in Trump

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz
and
Tara Palmeri
Nov 29, 2025
Paid

On the White House menu for Thanksgiving? Lame duck. Congressional Republicans are in open rebellion. Marjorie Taylor Greene is on the midnight train to Georgia. And Mike Johnson is praying for The Rapture. Can it get much worse for Trump? Oh yes, it can! Tara Palmeri and I break out the popcorn and discuss the manifold catastrophes besetting the wannabe dictator known as Metamucilini.

This post is for paid subscribers

