WTF to be Thankful For: Salty Wisdom from Susie Essman
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 26, 2025
∙ Paid
A TBR HOLIDAY SPECIAL: For 12 seasons, she made the world laugh as Susie Greene on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Now, in a questionable career move, Susie Essman appears on my podcast. She’s as hilarious as ever—and has some valuable advice on surviving our national shitshow. Plus: the incomparable Jesse Welles performs an epic Thanksgiving song!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
