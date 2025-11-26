The Borowitz Report

WTF to be Thankful For: Salty Wisdom from Susie Essman

Nov 26, 2025
A TBR HOLIDAY SPECIAL: For 12 seasons, she made the world laugh as Susie Greene on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Now, in a questionable career move, Susie Essman appears on my podcast. She’s as hilarious as ever—and has some valuable advice on surviving our national shitshow. Plus: the incomparable Jesse Welles performs an epic Thanksgiving song!

