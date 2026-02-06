Playback speed
If Trump Wants People to Smile More He Should Resign
The Andy Borowitz Report
Feb 06, 2026
Paid
We must thank Donald Trump for giving women tips on their facial expressions straight out of an etiquette book from the 1950s. But in fairness to Kaitlan Collins, if I had to spend as much time with Trump as she does, I wouldn’t be smiling, either. I discuss this and much more with one of my favorite people, involuntary Trump relative Mary L. Trump!
Mary L Trump
