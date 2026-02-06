The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

If Trump Wants People to Smile More He Should Resign

The Andy Borowitz Report
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Mary L Trump's avatar
Andy Borowitz and Mary L Trump
Feb 06, 2026
∙ Paid

We must thank Donald Trump for giving women tips on their facial expressions straight out of an etiquette book from the 1950s. But in fairness to Kaitlan Collins, if I had to spend as much time with Trump as she does, I wouldn’t be smiling, either. I discuss this and much more with one of my favorite people, involuntary Trump relative Mary L. Trump!

Leave a comment

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Andy Borowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture