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The full episode is only available to Supporter subscribers
A Special Bonus for TBR Supporters
May 02, 2026
∙ Paid
Dear TBR Supporter,
To thank you for subscribing to TBR at the Supporter level, every now and then I like to send a special bonus your way. Here’s a fun conversation I had this week with my friend, the comedian Dean Obeidallah. Hope you enjoy it!
Love,
Andy
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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