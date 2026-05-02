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A Special Bonus for TBR Supporters

Andy Borowitz's avatar
Andy Borowitz
May 02, 2026
∙ Paid

Dear TBR Supporter,

To thank you for subscribing to TBR at the Supporter level, every now and then I like to send a special bonus your way. Here’s a fun conversation I had this week with my friend, the comedian Dean Obeidallah. Hope you enjoy it!

Love,

Andy

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