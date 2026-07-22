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Low T? Pete Hegseth Has No T.
The Andy Borowitz Show
∙ Paid
It’s been a week of humiliation for our no-testosterone Secretary of Defensiveness, whose Senate whine-fest (and inability to do a proper pull-up) made one thing clear: Fox News was smart to only let him out on weekends. I discuss this and much more with the great Dean Obeidallah. Plus: Jesse Welles’s hilarious musical tribute to Whiskey Pete!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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