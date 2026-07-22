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Low T? Pete Hegseth Has No T.

The Andy Borowitz Show
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Andy Borowitz
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It’s been a week of humiliation for our no-testosterone Secretary of Defensiveness, whose Senate whine-fest (and inability to do a proper pull-up) made one thing clear: Fox News was smart to only let him out on weekends. I discuss this and much more with the great Dean Obeidallah. Plus: Jesse Welles’s hilarious musical tribute to Whiskey Pete!

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