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Ayatollah Names Trump Employee of the Month

The Andy Borowitz Show
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Andy Borowitz
Jun 18, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s been a horrific week for the intermittently conscious Donald Trump aka Julius Geezer, who turned 80 but doesn’t look a day over 110. As the Reflecting Pool continues to Make Algae Grow Again, his second term is fast becoming the worst sequel since Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. I discuss all this with comedian and TBR favorite Dean Obeidallah.

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