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Ayatollah Names Trump Employee of the Month
The Andy Borowitz Show
Jun 18, 2026
∙ Paid
It’s been a horrific week for the intermittently conscious Donald Trump aka Julius Geezer, who turned 80 but doesn’t look a day over 110. As the Reflecting Pool continues to Make Algae Grow Again, his second term is fast becoming the worst sequel since Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. I discuss all this with comedian and TBR favorite Dean Obeidallah.
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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