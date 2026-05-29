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E. Jean Carroll Speaks!

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
E. Jean Carroll's avatar
Andy Borowitz and E. Jean Carroll
May 29, 2026
∙ Paid

TBR EXCLUSIVE: As the old saying goes, “He who represents Donald Trump has a fool for a client.” This has been proven once again by the toadies in Metamucilini’s DOJ, who have opened an idiotic criminal investigation into his (highly successful) accuser, E. Jean Carroll, the star of this encore episode. Plus: a great new song by Jesse Welles!

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