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E. Jean Carroll Speaks!
The Andy Borowitz Show
May 29, 2026
∙ Paid
TBR EXCLUSIVE: As the old saying goes, “He who represents Donald Trump has a fool for a client.” This has been proven once again by the toadies in Metamucilini’s DOJ, who have opened an idiotic criminal investigation into his (highly successful) accuser, E. Jean Carroll, the star of this encore episode. Plus: a great new song by Jesse Welles!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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