The Film Trump Doesn't Want You to See

To mark World Press Freedom Day, I’m joined by two champions of a free press: two-time Pulitzer-winning editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes and Oscar nominee Laura Nix. They’ve collaborated on an astounding documentary, Democracy Under Siege.
The film, which features an all-star cast including Rep. Jamie Raskin and Heather Cox Richardson, is a must-see for anyone who cares about American democracy.
My podcast is usually a premium feature for paid subscribers only, but to reach the largest possible audience for this important episode, I’m making it free for everyone. And thanks, as always, for your support.
The First Amendment is under attack as never before. You can help support my work by becoming a free or paid subscriber.