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She Will Give You Hope

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Sharon McMahon's avatar
Andy Borowitz and Sharon McMahon
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Want a quick injection of hope? I can think of no better source than “America’s Civics Teacher,” Sharon McMahon. As we get ready to hit the streets for No Kings marches on Saturday, Sharon reminds us that protests really do work. Also, this proud Minnesotan reveals the identity of the person from her state she’d most like to disown. I don’t blame her!

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