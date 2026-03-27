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She Will Give You Hope
The Andy Borowitz Show
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid
Want a quick injection of hope? I can think of no better source than “America’s Civics Teacher,” Sharon McMahon. As we get ready to hit the streets for No Kings marches on Saturday, Sharon reminds us that protests really do work. Also, this proud Minnesotan reveals the identity of the person from her state she’d most like to disown. I don’t blame her!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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