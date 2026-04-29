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No Kings (With the Possible Exception of Charles)

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Liza Donnelly's avatar
Andy Borowitz and Liza Donnelly
Apr 29, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s a sign of how insane things have gotten that a British monarch has to teach the US Congress about its own Constitution—but that’s exactly what happened yesterday. I’m joined by the acclaimed New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly, who draws while I talk. All this plus an amazing new song by the one and only Jesse Welles!

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