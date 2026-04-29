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No Kings (With the Possible Exception of Charles)
The Andy Borowitz Show
Apr 29, 2026
∙ Paid
It’s a sign of how insane things have gotten that a British monarch has to teach the US Congress about its own Constitution—but that’s exactly what happened yesterday. I’m joined by the acclaimed New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly, who draws while I talk. All this plus an amazing new song by the one and only Jesse Welles!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
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