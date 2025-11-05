Playback speed
Nightmare for Republicans
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 05, 2025
∙ Paid
As Democrats score big wins on Election Night, I’m delighted to welcome one of my favorite guests, former congressman Adam Kinzinger, back to the show. Adam discusses the Republican Party’s downfall, explains why Mike Johnson is useless, and previews his exciting new documentary. Plus: the incomparable Jesse Welles performs a love song to PBS!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
