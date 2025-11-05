The Borowitz Report

Nightmare for Republicans

Nov 05, 2025
As Democrats score big wins on Election Night, I’m delighted to welcome one of my favorite guests, former congressman Adam Kinzinger, back to the show. Adam discusses the Republican Party’s downfall, explains why Mike Johnson is useless, and previews his exciting new documentary. Plus: the incomparable Jesse Welles performs a love song to PBS!

