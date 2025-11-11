Playback speed
Cartoonists Take Down a Tyrant
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 11, 2025
∙ Paid
After quitting the Washington Post when it censored her work, the cartoonist Ann Telnaes got sweet revenge by winning her second Pulitzer. Now she’s teamed up with the award-winning Swiss cartoonist Patrick Chappatte on a book of scathing cartoons mocking Trump and his enablers. Plus: Jesse Welles performs an incredible duet with Joan Baez!
The Borowitz Report Podcast
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Appears in episode
Ann Telnaes
Chappatte Cartoons
Writes Chappatte Cartoons Subscribe
