The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Cartoonists Take Down a Tyrant

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Ann Telnaes's avatar
Chappatte Cartoons's avatar
Andy Borowitz
,
Ann Telnaes
, and
Chappatte Cartoons
Nov 11, 2025
∙ Paid

After quitting the Washington Post when it censored her work, the cartoonist Ann Telnaes got sweet revenge by winning her second Pulitzer. Now she’s teamed up with the award-winning Swiss cartoonist Patrick Chappatte on a book of scathing cartoons mocking Trump and his enablers. Plus: Jesse Welles performs an incredible duet with Joan Baez!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture