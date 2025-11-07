Playback speed
Blue Tsunami Special!
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 07, 2025
∙ Paid
The Democrats romped to victory Tuesday night—but, predictably, the corporate media missed the real story. TBR fan favorite Dean Obeidallah joins me to break it down on this special Blue Tsunami edition of the show.
