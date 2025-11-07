The Borowitz Report

Blue Tsunami Special!

Nov 07, 2025
The Democrats romped to victory Tuesday night—but, predictably, the corporate media missed the real story. TBR fan favorite Dean Obeidallah joins me to break it down on this special Blue Tsunami edition of the show.

