The Borowitz Report

The Borowitz Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Child Rape Allegations Against Trump: New Information

The Andy Borowitz Show
Andy Borowitz's avatar
Tara Palmeri's avatar
Andy Borowitz
and
Tara Palmeri
Nov 19, 2025
∙ Paid

(Warning: This episode contains upsetting content.)

Last week on the show, we discussed the case of the pseudonymous Katie Johnson, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of trafficking her and Donald Trump of raping her when she was 13. This week, I’m joined by the investigative journalist Tara Palmeri, who shares new information that supports Johnson’s story.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Andy Borowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture