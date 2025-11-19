Playback speed
The Child Rape Allegations Against Trump: New Information
The Andy Borowitz Show
Nov 19, 2025
∙ Paid
(Warning: This episode contains upsetting content.)
Last week on the show, we discussed the case of the pseudonymous Katie Johnson, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of trafficking her and Donald Trump of raping her when she was 13. This week, I’m joined by the investigative journalist Tara Palmeri, who shares new information that supports Johnson’s story.
Andy Borowitz hosts short interviews with notable people in the news.
Appears in episode
Tara Palmeri
Writes The Red Letter Subscribe
